Gallabox, a Chennai-based conversational commerce platform that help Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) increase their sales through WhatsApp, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding. The funding was led by Prime Venture Partners with participation from 100x Entrepreneur Fund.

The no-code conversational commerce platform leverages WhatsApp Business API to help SMBs improve their sales conversions and offer a full mobile experience to their customers without the need for a mobile app. Angel investors who participated in the round include Pallav Nadhani (ex-CEO, FusionCharts), Abhishek Rungta (Indus Net Technologies), SV Swaroop Reddy (ex-SPI Cinemas) and Siva Rajamani (co-Founder & CEO, Everstage), says a release.

Gallabox enables businesses to interact with their customers instantly on WhatsApp, understand their requirements and offer a collaborative experience. The multi-agent team inbox and campaign features are layered with a no-code bot, thereby combining the ease of messaging with the power of automation, said its CEO and co-founder Karthik Jagannathan.

How Gallabox helps businesses to interact with their customers instantly on WhatsApp

Video Credit: Story: TE Raja Simhan; Video: Bijoy Ghosh; Producer: Darshan Sanghvi.

SaaS company

Founded in 2021, the Software as a Service company Gallabox has over 500 paying customers including PVR, ShipRocket, Pickyourtrail, Credit Mantri and Goireland in sectors like education, health & wellness, financial and travel services in India, he said.

Gallabox has processed nearly 50 million messages - a million a week - and nearly 3,000 users are using the platform. The fee is ₹800 to ₹1,000 a month. “We are exploring the possibility of extending the service to other platforms like Instagram and Facebook Messenger, he added.

Gaurav Ranjan, VP of Investments, Prime Venture Partners, said Gallabox’s WhatsApp automation with a quick start ready-to-use tool will help business owners focus on their core business while modernising and automating customer conversations to compete with big players on an equal footing.