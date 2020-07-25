Coromandel Q1 PAT up at Rs 248 crore

Coromandel International, a Murugappa group company which is into crop protection and nutrient solutions, has posted a net profit of Rs 248 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 62 crore in the same quarter previous year.

During the June quarter, the firm registered a total income of Rs 3,222 crore as against Rs 2,142 crore in the same quarter previous year.

For the year 2019-20, the firm clocked a total income of Rs 13,154 crore.

Sameer Goyal, Managing Director of the company, has said that nutrient and other businesses contributed Rs 2,807 crore (as compared to Rs 1,882 crore in the corresponding quarter last year), with the remaining coming from crop protection products.