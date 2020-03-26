Coronavirus: M&M partners with two PSUs to scale up production of ventilators

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has teamed up with two public sector undertakings (PSUs) to work with an existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help simplify design and scale up capacity, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
“Our engineering team is right now with them working on it,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director in a tweet on Thursday. He did not disclose the name of the manufacturer.
“At (the)other end, we are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a Proto (prototype) ready in 3 days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing.” he said in a subsequent tweet.
India has more than 650 confirmed cases of the novel virus, which has been declared an epidemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A few days ago, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, had offered to assist the government with manufacturing ventilators and opening up resorts owned by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd for setting up temporary care facilities.
