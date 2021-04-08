Corporate revenue expected to grow 17% to ₹6.9-lakh cr in Q4 of FY21: Crisil

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
A spurt in volumes on a low base, coupled with improvement in realisations riding on higher commodity prices, is expected to lift corporate revenue by 15-17 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.9-lakh crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, a Crisil Research estimate indicates.
The double-digit growth comes after eight quarters of either decline or single-digit growth.
The estimates are based on an analysis of ~300 companies, which account for 55-60 per cent of the market capitalisation (excluding financial services and oil companies) of the National Stock Exchange.
Hetal Gandhi, Director, Crisil Research, said, “The robust revenue growth rides on a low base of the corresponding quarter a year ago, besides higher government capital expenditure, and higher realisations amid a commodity upcycle, among others. A closer look at the revenue breakup indicates 50 per cent of the recovery is contributed by three key verticals – automobiles, IT services and construction.”
Construction-linked sectors such as steel and cement are estimated to have seen revenue rise 45-50 per cent and 17-18 per cent year on-year, respectively, buoyed by higher realisations and volumes.
A cloud of uncertainty continues to loom over consumer discretionary services. Revenue for players in sectors such as airline services is estimated to drop 30 per cent on-year amid social distancing and cut in discretionary expenses, especially travel budgets. Similarly, revenue for players in media and entertainment is also expected to drop 10 per cent year on-year due to lower advertisement spends and subscriptions.
Mayur Patil, Associate Director, Crisil Research, said, “Demand recovery, higher realisations, and unprecedented fixed-cost reduction measures have enabled a healthy rise in Ebitda margins for six quarters now. However, rising commodity prices will lead to a decline in margins on a sequential basis. Key raw materials – steel, aluminium, natural rubber and crude oil – saw double-digit increase from March 2020 levels. Nevertheless, the low base of last year led Ebitda margins to be over 200 bps higher on-year.”
