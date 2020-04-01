Covid-19: Audi India announces extension of warranty, service packages

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Audi India on Wednesday announced an extension on its extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India.
For all customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – April 15, 2020), they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars, it said in a statement.
“We are facing unprecedented times; during moments like these, the last thing that our customers should be worried about is the service of their cars. Customers are at the core of our business and everything we do, we do it for them. In line with this strategy - we are offering a new Extended Warranty and service packages for customers who can now continue to reap the benefits of being part of the Audi family. Our teams are geared to extend all the necessary support in addition to making sure that their service and warranty packages are extended. We want to urge all our customers to stay home and stay safe,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
In terms of policy issuance, customers were earlier allowed to buy a new standard extended warranty till the date of the expiry of their standard warranty. With this announcement, customers will have an additional two-month window, if they are unable to buy a new extended warranty on account of the lockdown, before the expiry of the standard warranty, it said.
In terms of extended warranty claims, customers were allowed to claim in case of any failure until the expiry of their existing extended warranty. With this announcement, the extended warranty period has been extended by a month or 3,000 km (whichever comes early) from the last date of lockdown. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days/3,000 km for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods, said Audi India.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...