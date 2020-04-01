Covid-19: Audi India announces extension of warranty, service packages

Audi India on Wednesday announced an extension on its extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India.

For all customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – April 15, 2020), they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars, it said in a statement.

“We are facing unprecedented times; during moments like these, the last thing that our customers should be worried about is the service of their cars. Customers are at the core of our business and everything we do, we do it for them. In line with this strategy - we are offering a new Extended Warranty and service packages for customers who can now continue to reap the benefits of being part of the Audi family. Our teams are geared to extend all the necessary support in addition to making sure that their service and warranty packages are extended. We want to urge all our customers to stay home and stay safe,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

In terms of policy issuance, customers were earlier allowed to buy a new standard extended warranty till the date of the expiry of their standard warranty. With this announcement, customers will have an additional two-month window, if they are unable to buy a new extended warranty on account of the lockdown, before the expiry of the standard warranty, it said.

In terms of extended warranty claims, customers were allowed to claim in case of any failure until the expiry of their existing extended warranty. With this announcement, the extended warranty period has been extended by a month or 3,000 km (whichever comes early) from the last date of lockdown. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days/3,000 km for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods, said Audi India.