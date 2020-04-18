Covid-19: Huami Amazfit collaborates with Chinese research institutes on wearable joint lab

Huami Corporation has announced a collaboration with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Research Institute led by Dr Nanshan Zhong, to build a smart wearable joint laboratory to combat COVID-19.

The focus of the research is to leverage big data in building solutions to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The lab is meant to help authorities follow up and manage patients who have recovered, through the NCRCRD big data platform. It would also contribute to prediction of epidemics and alert systems.

“With the collaboration among medical institutions, R&D institutions and enterprises, we are excited to leverage our expertise in smart wearable technology to promote applied research and transformation achievements of respiratory health,” said Wang Huang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Huami Technology.

Huami has also taken on other initiatives in China and abroad to help combat the pandemic. The company has donated medical supplies and devices worthy of 11.5million RMB since the outbreak. Huami has developed a smartwatch for medical staff in Wuhan.

In India, Huami Amazfit had launched its ‘#WorkForDoctors’ campaign to help hospitals across India with the necessary hygiene essentials supply. The company had earlier announced a donation of high-quality N95 masks and protective suits to multiple hospitals.

Through #WorkForDoctors campaign, the company is reaching out to hospitals and doctors facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials. It has also released its Whatsapp Helpline to assist hospitals with the same. The helpline number for the same is 91-85954 38550.

Huami has donated N95 masks to AIIMS New Delhi; Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, New Delhi; Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi; Human Care Medical Charitable Trust, Dwarka; and SN Medical College Agra; CMO Ayodhya Govt Hospital; CMO Noida Hospital; Indian Army Hospital Bhopal; and 45 Assam Rifles, it said.