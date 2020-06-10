Covid-19 impact: Dineout deploys Staqu’s ‘JARVIS’ to ensure safety guidelines at restaurants

Restaurant technology platform Dineout has collaborated with India-based AI company, Staqu to assist partner restaurants in maintaining social distancing norms using Staqu’s AI tool ‘Jarvis.’

As restaurants and hotels are beginning to gradually reopen as part of relaxed restrictions announced by the Government, Dineout has partnered up with the AI company to leverage its platform.

“Under this partnership, Staqu will extend its AI-powered Covid-19 combat suite to Dineout partner restaurants to render specialised analytics on restaurant operations and bring the live feed to the diners helping them monitor safety parameters in the kitchen,” Dineout said in an official release.

Staqu’s Covid-19 combat includes “Covid-19 identification, Suspect Tracing, PPE monitoring, Security, Safety and Hygiene Analytics, and People Analytics.”

“Today, people are apprehensive to visit food joints or enjoy their favourite cuisine due to the fear of contracting the virus. We need a tech-driven solution to eliminate this reluctance among the customers. Adopting AI-powered video analytics solutions, such as those offered by Staqu, is the right step for the F&B industry during this time,” Said Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, Dineout said.

Partner kitchen of restaurants on Dineout will integrate Staqu’s proprietary video analytics platform JARVIS (Joint AI Research for Video Instances and Streams) with their installed cameras. This will help the platform monitor the status of safety parameters observed in the kitchen and ensure that all precautionary measures are in place. It will notify the restaurants’ management of any violations and urge them to take immediate action.

A live stream of the kitchen proceedings will also be made available to the end customer. The dining areas will be monitored for safety measures including Hand wash, Mopping/Cleaning, social distancing, crowding, mask compliance and contact tracing.

Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said, “The Covid-19 outbreak has severely compromised industries with Food and Beverage sector one of the worst-hit. Integrating JARVIS in Dineout’s existing framework will help restaurants and food aggregators safely navigate through the crisis and win customers back as business turns a new leafs in the unlock.”