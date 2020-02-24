Covid-19 impact: TVS Motor sees February output taking 10% hit

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor on Monday said it might witness a 10 per cent drop in its production for February due to the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China.
The outbreak of the virus has impacted the supply of specific components for the production of BS-VI vehicles. China is a key link in the global automotive supply chain.
“While TVS Motor’s direct dependency on China is limited to components, some Tier II suppliers have been impacted adversely, which will lead to 10 per cent drop in the planned production in February 2020,” a company statement said.
The company’s total production for January was little over 2.01 lakh units.
“At TVS Motor Company, we have completely transitioned to BS-VI in January 2020. To minimise the impact on the production of BS-VI vehicles, we are consistently monitoring suppliers who are sourcing certain components from China,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.
Simultaneously, TVS Motor is also exploring suppliers in other regions and is looking to localise within India.
As the two-wheeler market has been battling a slump, TVS Motor Company registered a 29 per cent fall in overall domestic two-wheeler sales at 163,007 units during January, while its total two-wheeler volumes fell 19 per cent at 2,146,969 units for the April 2019-January 2020 period.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...