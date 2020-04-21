Covid-19 lockdown: Bigbasket starts to raise funds

Online supermarket bigbasket has started a campaign through ImpactGuru.com to raise funds for providing nutritious meals to families affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Through the campaign, bigbasket is looking at raising ₹30 lakh to feed the families affected. ImpactGuru has waived off its platform fees for this fundraiser, the company said in a statement.

The funds will be routed to KVN Foundation, a not-for-profit social impact startup, to cover over 30 lakh meals as part of its ‘FeedMyCity’ initiative. The foundation aims to provide freshly cooked nutritious meals to needy families across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Chennai.

The extended lockdown has left about 70 per cent of the nation’s population depending on daily wages with no income. Countless poor families have been affected and are forced to sleep hungry.

“The first batch of groceries and essentials is on its way to FeedMyCity’s kitchens. It is heartening to see donations coming in from people and these have helped the KVN Foundation serve meals to the famished,” Abhinay Choudhari, Co-founder at bigbasket said.