Covid-19: Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty period till June 30

The country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday, said it is extending the free service, warranty and extended warranty for its customers up to June 30.
"Keeping in mind convenience of the customers, as the country fights the second Covid-19 wave, MSIL offers an extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to customers," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15 to May 31, this year adding that these will be extended up to June 30.
“Earlier, these were expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases," Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), MSIL, said.
Similarly, other manufacturers had also announced the extension of service warranties till next month.
For instance, Tata Motors had announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not km) are due to expire between April 1 and May 31 will be extended till June 30.
