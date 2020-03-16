COVID-19: McDonald’s India starts contact-less delivery service

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India through a subsidiary, has launched a contact-less delivery service.
Under the service, McDonald’s India is ensuring that food reaches customers without being touched by bare hands and delivered safe with adequate social distancing measures.
The crew member who assembles the food, the one who packs the food and the runner do not touch the food with bare hands and take all possible precautions to ensure hygiene. The packets are sealed and delivered by a runner who drops the order at a pre-appointed spot outside your door and then watches from a safe distance while you retrieve your order and go back inside.
The company is following stringent safety and hygiene processes at the restaurant and kitchen levels. All customer touch-points like self-ordering kiosk or SOK screen, door handles, and handrails are sanitised regularly.
“Our customers’ safety has been and will continue to be our top priority. On the one hand, we have doubled the safety and hygiene processes at our restaurants, and on the other, we are ensuring contact-less delivery to uphold consumers’ trust in McDonald’s,” Smita Jatia, Managing Director of Hardcastle Restaurants, said.
Hardcastle Restaurants is the wholly-owned subsidiary that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.
Since the Government is shutting down malls and restaurants as a precautionary measure, McDonald’s is expanding its delivery network to ensure that food is available to its customers, both through its app and through third-party delivery partners.
“Both our consumers and the industry look up to McDonald’s for path-breaking initiatives, and contact-less delivery is our way of reassuring them that with us, they are in safe hands,” she added.
