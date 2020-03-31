Covid-19: Shapoorji Pallonji Group taking care of its workforce

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group), which owns a little over 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is taking care of about 1.10-lakh workforce at its own camps and sites, with assured food and supplies till April end.

“We have worker camps at most of our project sites, with good living conditions as per our standards, providing lodging, boarding, transport, medical and hygiene facilities, recreation, daily briefings and communication, regular sanitisation and hospital tie-ups, among others,” SP Group Chairman Shapoor P Mistry said in an internal letter addressed to employees.

“We have now made provisions to ensure that, for the entire coming month of April, all personnel in our camps get adequate food and water, visits by trained medical staff and medicines as required, in major camps, isolation facilities for special medical care are created if needed,” Mistry said in the letter, a copy of which was seen by BusinessLine.

“This is our investment in our committed workforce, also ensuring that migrant labour stays put at their workplaces and does not need to return to their homes,” he added.

Threat to progress

The 155-year-old SP Group has 45,000 workers manning 430 sites in India, and 25,000 workers at 130 sites abroad. The direct workers are supported by 40,000 sub-contracted workers, taking the total worker strength to 1,10,000.

India’s construction sector gives direct employment to more than 45 million workers, contributing more than 8.5 per cent of GDP, which is among the highest, and generates nearly four times more employment through vendors and sub-contractors. Covid-19 poses a very serious and immediate threat to undermine this entire industry, which would very adversely impact the nation’s progress, just when India needs strong economic growth, the letter said.