Fintech start-up Cred has entered the vehicle management space and launched a new platform called Garage, which offers its members concierge services, parking services, and more.

Cred Garage is a feature within the Cred App and will be rolled out to all its members starting September 28, the firm said in a statement.

“Whether a first-time owner or a motorhead, anyone who owns cars knows that the delight of driving often gets overtaken by the anxiety of managing and maintaining. CRED Garage is our solution to this challenge. CRED members can experience the pleasure of driving and the joy of car ownership on a single platform - customised for them. From cards to cars - CRED members can now manage, maintain and engage with all on the app,” Cred said in its statement.

Members will get priority 24/7 access to concierge services, timely reminders for bill payments, document management, and insights into spending, on a single dashboard.

Cred has also integrated DigiLocker into its app, so members can access essential documents such as driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and insurance papers.

It will also help in maintaining records, performance insights and fuel spends.

“CRED Garage provides granular data on parked cars on an easy-to-read dashboard. Members can tune their vehicle usage on the basis of these insights, resulting in a happier experience, even as they indulge in the shared love for cars,” said the company in its statement.

“The app will also send reminders for essential tasks such as pollution checks, emission tests, and insurance renewals, to ensure members’ vehicles stay in mint condition. Members can also renew motor insurance and get member-exclusive perks,” it added.

