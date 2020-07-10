Companies

Crisil appoints Shyamala Gopinath as Additional Director

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

The board of directors of Crisil has approved the appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as an Additional Director (Independent) of the company with effect from July 10. Gopinath was Deputy Governor at Reserve Bank of India for seven years till June 2011.

She is currently on the boards of HDFC Bank (as part-time non- executive chairperson and independent director), BASF India Ltd (independent woman director), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (non-executive & independent director) and Tata Elxsi (independent non-executive director).

