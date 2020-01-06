Crystal Crop acquires three Corteva pesticide brands in India

Agrichemicals firm Crystal Crop Protection on Monday announced acquisition of three major pesticide brands from the US firm Corteva Agrisciences for India.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said it bought over the brands such as Dursban, Predator and Nurelle-D from Corteva. While Dursbanis a specialty insecticide that offers control of more than 280 pests, Predator is broad-spectrum insecticide for the control of pests of cotton and rice. Nurrelle-D on the other hand is a systemic and active insecticide that offers pest protection to mainly potato, tomato, apple, peach and plum plants, it said.

"This acquisition is a part of Crystal’s strategy to add value to its business and ensure growth for all its stakeholders. We believe such strategic acquisitions would improve our competitiveness, further help in diversifying our product portfolio and thus strengthen our market presence across India,” said Ankur Aggarwal, Crystal Managing Director.

This is Crystal's fifth acquisition in the last two years, which began in 2018 when it acquired a specialty chemicals manufacturing facility at Nagpur from Cytec India. The second major acquisition was that of Indian Grain Sorghum, Pearl Millet and Fodder Sorghum seeds business from Syngenta India, followed by the acquisition of four brands namely Furadan, Splendour, Affinity Force and Metcil from FMC India Limited. The last major acquisition from Crystal was the takeover of three brands from Syngenta, namely Tilt, Proclaim and Blue Copper.