CSIR, BHEL sign pact to develop and market technologies

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and state-run BHEL on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate, collaborate and pursue industrial application oriented research programmes and its large-scale commercialization, a press statement said.

For a first, they would jointly commercial and implement various water purification and sewage disposal related technologies developed by various CSIR labs across the country. The tie-up will remain in force for five years, the statement added.