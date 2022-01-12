Curefoods raises $62 million from Iron Pillar, Binny Bansal, others

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
January 12
Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company, has raised $62 million from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners and Binny Bansal.
While $52 million of this round was raised in equity funding, $10 million was in debt financing from Alteria Capital, BlackSoil Capital and Trifecta Capital.
Curefoods will use this investment to acquire major cloud kitchen brands across the country. Additionally, the company expects to make further inroads by geographically expanding its multi-brand kitchens across the country and building a direct-to-consumer platform for all its brands.
At present, Curefoods own multiple brands and runs over 100 cloud kitchens nationwide.
Curefoods’ growth in the market has vastly outpaced industry norms, with revenue growing 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter over the last one year.
Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, said, “The online food delivery industry in India is going through a revolutionary phase; the market has shown huge prospects and attracted heavy investments in recent years. Over the next decade, there will be an opportunity to build multiple food brands across cuisines and geographies. With the fund infusion, we plan on expanding across geographies and meeting newer customer expectations.”
Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman at Chiratae Ventures, said, “Chiratae is pleased to participate in this round backing Ankit and the Curefoods team. Curefoods is a tech-enabled rapidly growing food business characterised by innovation, agility, scale, technology, consumer service and acquisitions of leading brands. These brands include EatFit, CakeZone, Aligarh House and Junos among others. Ankit’s vision to take quality food to a billion Indians in due course excites us.”
Devavrat Jatia, Vice President at Iron Pillar, said, “We are excited to double down on our investment in Curefoods. There is a massive opportunity to build large national and regional food brands in India and the Curefoods team in a short span has demonstrated their capability to identify, acquire and scale these brands through their experience in technology-led distribution and brand building.”
Started in 2020, Curefoods is a cloud kitchens operator which operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, Masalabox and CakeZone. It has over 100 kitchens across 12 cities in India.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
Sports writer Suresh Menon journeys into the literary world to share passages and interludes that enrich a ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...