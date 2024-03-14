Beauty and personal care brand CureSkin has raised $20 million in Series B funding round led by digital health-focused venture capital fund, HealthQuad along with participation from existing marquee investors including JSW Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Sharrp Ventures.

The company has raised $26 million to date including a $5 million in a Series A funding in March 2022. The funds will be utilised to enhance AI capabilities further and broaden its range of solution offerings

Founded in 2017 by Guna Kakulapati, Ramakrishna Rajanna and Charu Sharma, CureSkin has treated over 15 lakh customers so far for various conditions such as acne, hyper-pigmentation, post-acne issues and hair loss, the company said. About 80 per cent of the company’s existing users are in tier-II and tier-III cities, the company added. “We are delighted to have earned the backing of HealthQuad alongside our existing partners”, said Guna Kakulapati, CEO and co-founder of Cureskin.

“This investment reaffirms the growing demand for accessible expertise and quality care to solve skin and hair problems for people in India. These funds will help further enhance our AI capabilities, accelerate our growth and expand solution offerings. We aim to provide optimal skin and hair health to millions of individuals across the country,” Kakulapati added.