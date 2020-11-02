CV makers, too, hit growth lane in October as demand picks up

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
In an indication of demand recovery, leading truck makers Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles have reported strong year-on-year (YoY) sales growth for October.
The country’s top commercial vehicles (CV) maker, Tata Motors, reported a 3 per cent increase in its medium and heavy CV (M&HCV) sales at 5,033 units last month, against 4,893 units in October 2019. Its intermediate and light CV (I&LCV) volumes grew 12 per cent YoY to 4,286 units (3,832 units).
The No 2 M&HCV maker, Ashok Leyland, saw sales rise 13 per cent to 3,762 units (3,340 units). Its light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 11 per cent to 5,004 units, helped by its new pick-up ‘Bada Dost’.
VE Commercial Vehicles (a Volvo-Eicher joint venture) recorded domestic M&HCV sales of 3,815 units (3,309 units), up 15.3 per cent.
“About two months ago, there were still concerns around the pace of recovery in CVs,” PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, said last week while discussing the company’s performance. “But from September, very clearly, we have been seeing growth coming back. I&LCV started to see momentum from September and M&HCV has also come back to demand growth.”
Within M&HCV, the tipper segment did well, thanks to mining, and road and port-related projects kicking off, he said. The cargo segment is also improving, he added.
“Even more reassuring is that the financing concerns are starting to abate. Once the moratorium was over people saw things were not as bad as they thought and a lot of people were wanting to repay loans on time. Therefore, we are seeing some improvement in the loan recovery rate and that is ensuring more finance coming into the CV segment as well.
“If this trend were to continue, I would expect to see most of the issues in the CV segment getting resolved in the next three months or so,” said Balaji.
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the Indian arm of the German auto major, had reported growth in BharatBenz truck sales for the September quarter.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
One should avoid long-term investment decisions based on short-term price trends: Vikram Dhawan, Head of ...
MCX, one of the largest commodities exchanges in the country, launched an industry-first metal index futures ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...