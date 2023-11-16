Direct-to-customer brand Happy Nature, which delivers farm-fresh milk and other dairy and breakfast products, has raised $300,000 in a pre-series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The investment will be used to strengthen sales growth, branding activities, and customer engagement initiatives, the brand said. It currently has business operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Ambala, Zirakhpur, Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Mohali, serving more than one lakh, with over 15,000 orders processed daily.

“With this infusion, we will strategically expand sales through impactful ATL and BTL activations. Additionally, we aim to enhance our processing plant infrastructure by investing in technology upgrades and optimising the customer journey for a seamless and delightful experience,” said Vikas Singh, CEO, Happy Nature.

Also read: Medtech start-up Inito raises $6 million in Series A

The tech-enabled dairy company says it addresses the challenges faced by small farmers by providing them access to resources and markets. Additionally, it offers preservative-free milk, dairy, and breakfast products through a subscription and delivery model.

According to Rahul Wagh, Managing Director, Inflection Point Ventures, dairy is an important component of breakfast, and consumers have stated that they are shifting to preservative-free and organic dairy products. “The D2C brand is emerging as a preferred option.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit