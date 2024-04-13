Miraj Entertainment Ltd announced that it has inked a partnership with the IMAX Corporation. Under this agreement, it will set up three new IMAX with Laser systems at key locations across India. Miraj Cinemas will add three new IMAX systems to key locations across India, including one in Mumbai, which is set to open in 2024 and one in Jaipur, it added.

“Last year, we delivered record-breaking results in India—driven by a mix of Hollywood and Indian blockbusters—and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the market as the appetite for premium experiences continues to surge. We look forward to building on our remarkable momentum in India with our new partner Miraj Cinemas as they expand The IMAX Experience in key locations and iconic venues across the country,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX in a statement.

“IMAX is the most immersive cinematic experience in the world, and we are thrilled to join forces with them to bring IMAX with Laser to our venues in India. At Miraj, we know our audiences want larger-than-life movie experiences, and we look forward to partnering with IMAX to bring The IMAX Experience to new locations in the country, including non-metro cities,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment Limited. “

Moviegoers have shown an increasing appetite for IMAX in India—Oppenheimer and Avatar: The Way of Water are the first and second-highest grossing IMAX films in the region, and three recent Indian language films—K.G.F: Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pathaan—are among the top ten highest grossing titles ever in the country.

