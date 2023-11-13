In a major deal in the grocery retail sector in Chennai, the ₹2,000-crore WayCool has exited from the retail operations run under the brand name SunnyBee Market, and the same has been sold to Fresh2Day for an undisclosed sum, said sources.

WayCool will continue to focus on strengthening its supply-chain business that has over 20 distribution centres.

“Waycool continues its B2B enterprise business in the areas of fresh, staples, and dairy, supply chain management, and contract manufacturing,” the source said.

Founded in July 2015, SunnyBee is a one-stop premium food store that offers a wide assortment of more than 5,000 SKUs across multiple categories such as regular and exotic fruits and vegetables, dairy, staples, Indian and international foods.

Operating 11 stores in Chennai, SunnyBee Market also conducts SunnyBee Santhai, a farmer and consumer connect platform. While SunnyBee mobile app will help in getting products delivered at the doorstep, shopping inside the store is safe with the Self-Checkout service.

Fresh2Day, a food and grocery store in Chennai, has over 200 handpicked products in the catalog. “Our main goal is to provide a hassle-free and premium shopping experience with fresh and top-quality products at lowest prices in the market,” says information in social media.

WayCool Foods is India’s leading food and agtech platform and through its farmer engagement programme, Outgrow, it works closely with 2,00,000+ farmers.

WayCool’s consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, Kitchenji, L’exotique, Dezi Fresh, Freshey’s, AllFresh and Just Potate.

