Sleepyhead, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) home decor and furniture brand, has announced an omnichannel expansion in a bid to generate an additional income of Rs 50 crore offline by the end of FY24.

As part of its pilot programme, it has established a presence in 250 multi-brand outlets across Kerala. According to the company, ts omnichannel strategy promises to enhance customer experience by synergising the strengths of its D2C approach with the potential of brick-and-mortar retail.

“Omnichannel is an integrated way to create a convenient and seamless shopping experience for our customers. As a start-up, we have harnessed the agility of the D2C channel for our growth, but now we are ready for this strategic transition. The decision to embark on this omnichannel expedition signifies our readiness to take the next bold step,” said Mathew Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder.

During the initial phase of the transition, the brand said it is introducing a diverse range of mattresses, furniture, and sleep accessories in partner stores. The incorporation of physical retail aims to provide customers with more opportunities to explore its offerings, thereby enhancing their engagement.

Sleepyhead targets Rs 500 crore revenue by 2025.