D2C fine jewellery brand GIVA has raised ₹530 crore in its Series C funding round. Creaegis, a leading growth stage investment firm, led the round, with participation from existing investors Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, and Edelweiss Discovery Fund.

The funds will be used to scale the brand’s retail and digital footprint, enhance tech-enabled supply chain capabilities, deepen its offerings in lab-grown diamond jewellery and expand into new categories.

Started in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, GIVA has rapidly scaled with a product portfolio spanning silver, gold, and lab-grown diamond jewellery.

“Creaegis deep expertise in building digital-first, consumer-centric businesses makes them an ideal partner for GIVA as we scale our omni-channel presence and strengthen our capabilities across product, technology, and operations. With the continued support of our existing investors, we’re focused on elevating the fine jewellery experience for modern Indian consumers and accelerating our journey towards market leadership,” said Agarwal in a statement.

The brand retails through over 240 physical stores across India and aims to open 145–150 additional stores this year, with a strong focus on Tier II cities,

Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner and CIO, Creaegis, added, “The company is well positioned to be a market leader due to its product offering, strong digital presence and deep omni-channel operational capabilities. Our previous experience in investing in transformational D2C companies will enable us to support the company’s planned expansion.”

The D2C company also announced the elevation of Aditya Labroo, the current Chief Operating Officer to the role of co-founder.

Published on June 25, 2025