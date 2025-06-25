Waaree Energies Ltd shares are trading at ₹2,952.10 on Wednesday, down 0.64 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,971.20, despite witnessing significant trading activity with volumes reaching 37.23 lakh shares worth ₹1,129.35 crore.

The stock opened higher at ₹3,000 and touched an intraday high of ₹3,095, as of 1 pm, before retreating to close near the day’s low of ₹2,942. The heavy sell-side pressure was evident with sell quantity at 4.74 lakh shares against buy quantity of 70,170 shares during trading hours.

Two days earlier, on June 23, the company had issued a clarification to stock exchanges regarding unusual volume movement in its shares. In the filing, Waaree Energies stated it was “not aware of the reason of significant increase in volume” and attributed the movement to market-driven factors including various market conditions.

The solar panel manufacturer emphasized that its management was “in no way connected with increase in the price/volume of the shares” and confirmed there was no undisclosed price-sensitive information or pending announcements that could influence stock behavior.

With a market capitalisation of ₹84,808.87 crore and free float market cap of ₹7,754.54 crore, Waaree Energies trades within a 20 per cent price band with an upper limit of ₹3,565.40 and lower band of ₹2,377. The stock has seen significant volatility this year, trading between a 52-week high of ₹3,743 in November 2024 and a low of ₹1,863 in April 2025.

