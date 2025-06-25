Markets extended their morning gains into midday trading on Wednesday, with benchmark indices maintaining upward momentum as investors responded positively to easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Sensex traded at 82,621.05, up 565.94 points or 0.69 per cent from its previous close of 82,055.11, while the Nifty gained 159.55 points or 0.64 per cent to reach 25,203.90.

The rally originated from overnight developments regarding a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which reduced geopolitical risk concerns and led to a significant drop in crude oil prices. Markets opened higher with the Sensex beginning trade at 82,448.80 and the Nifty at 25,150.35.

Consumer goods and technology stocks continued to lead the advance, building on morning session gains. Titan Company emerged as the top performer on the Nifty 50, surging 3.66 per cent to 3,655.00. Tata Consumer Products gained 1.91 per cent to 1,128.90, while Nestle India rose 1.76 per cent to 2,407.40. Technology stocks also participated in the rally, with Tech Mahindra advancing 1.74 per cent to 1,706.20 and Infosys climbing 1.59 per cent to 1,606.70.

However, select banking and defence stocks faced selling pressure. Bharat Electronics Limited declined 1.79 per cent to 411.00, making it the biggest loser on the index. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 0.83 per cent to 2,205.20, while Eicher Motors dropped 0.77 per cent to 5,585.50. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank also traded lower, declining 0.55 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively.

Broader market participation remained positive, with 2,661 stocks advancing against 1,141 declining on the BSE. The advance-decline ratio of 2.3:1 indicated healthy breadth. Additionally, 86 stocks touched 52-week highs compared to 36 hitting 52-week lows, reflecting underlying strength.

Sectoral performance showed mixed trends, with the Nifty Next 50 gaining 0.33 per cent to 67,574.10. Banking indices displayed modest gains, with Nifty Bank up 0.18 per cent at 56,561.75 and Nifty Financial Services rising 0.21 per cent to 26,806.50. The Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.24 per cent to 58,764.95.

Market activity remained robust with 212 stocks hitting upper circuit limits while 172 touched lower circuits. The sustained buying interest reflected continued optimism despite ongoing foreign institutional investor selling, which has been offset by domestic institutional support in recent sessions.

Technical analysts noted that the Nifty’s ability to hold above the 25,000 support level provided confidence for further upside, with immediate resistance expected around 25,300 levels.

Published on June 25, 2025