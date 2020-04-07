Dabur Group launches a slew of measures to fight Covid-19

Dabur Group on Tuesday said it has rolled out “Dabur Aashray” insurance scheme for its frontline staff, who are not covered by any State or corporate insurance scheme, as the country battle Covid-19 outbreak.

The company also said that it has ramped up production of essential and hygiene products and medicines to meet consumer demand besides adopting strict and hygiene measures at its manufacturing units.

It has also established a ‘Dabur Care Fund for Covid-19’, to protect lives and livelihood, and support those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have earmarked a fund of ₹21 crores towards relief efforts, helping meet immediate needs of those most affected by this pandemic. Out of this pledged amount, a sum of ₹11 crore is being contributed to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) by Dabur India Limited and other entities in the Group,” the company said in a statement.

Insurance cover

While over 600 individuals will get an insurance cover through “Dabur Aashray”, it has also initiated ‘work from home’ for all office-based staff and is giving health and hygiene kits to all employees.

“As a Group, we understand the importance of giving back to the communities where we operate. In these unprecedented times, the Dabur Group is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers, while playing a constructive role in supporting the individuals on the frontlines of this battle against Covid-19,” Dabur India Ltd Chairman Amit Burman said.

“In these precarious and uncertain times, the Dabur Group will continue to explore ways to leverage its resources and intensify efforts to overcome the unprecedented challenges that we now face as a society. We will continue to monitor the situation and accordingly align our Social Development and Outreach endeavours,” Dabur India’s former Chairman Anand C Burman said.

Employees of Dabur India Ltd have also decided to contribute one-day gross salary towards relief measures for Covid-19. The funds raised will be donated to PM-CARES Fund. Meanwhile, it has started providing health and hygiene kits consisting of face masks and hand sanitisers, to police personnel across the country. One of the group companies, Lite Bite Foods is supplying 2,500 meals daily to migrant workers, the company added.