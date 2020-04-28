Daimler sells 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks in India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, has sold more than 1 lakh medium- and heavy-duty trucks in India, since it started production in 2012.

“BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India. Reaching 1 lakh truck sales so soon shows how much Indian customers appreciate Daimler’s quality and value,” Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, at DICV said.

Additionally, Daimler Buses has sold more than 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India since the start of operations in 2015. Since 2012, DICV has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, MercedesBenz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe.

Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.