Companies

Daimler sells 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

BS-1V BharatBenz heavy truck of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, has sold more than 1 lakh medium- and heavy-duty trucks in India, since it started production in 2012.

“BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India. Reaching 1 lakh truck sales so soon shows how much Indian customers appreciate Daimler’s quality and value,” Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, at DICV said.

Additionally, Daimler Buses has sold more than 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India since the start of operations in 2015. Since 2012, DICV has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, MercedesBenz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe.

Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.

Published on April 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coca-Cola pledges initial support of Rs 100 crore to combat Covid-19 pandemic in India