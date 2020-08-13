Daiwa launches two new smart TVs

Homegrown electronics brand Daiwa recently announced the launch of two new televisions.

The brand launched its 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TVs in India. The TVs come with a 4K HDR10 display with a screen resolution of 3840x2160 pixels.

The TVs are equipped with dbx-tv audio. For sound output, it has 20Watt Box Speaker and dbx-tv audio technology with 4 Sound modes.

The smart TVs are based on the Android 9.0 TV operating system. It is powered by the A-55 Quad-Core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Both the TVs come with Daiwa’s own UI – The BIGWALL. The UI includes streaming apps such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema among others.

The UI content in 16 different languages across genres with new movie add ons every day, the brand said. The TVs also support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The brand also offers free live streaming of news content.

The appliance comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output and E-share for screen mirroring in terms of connectivity. The E-share uses a user’s smartphone and air mouse. The Bluetooth technology will enable viewers to connect their wireless headphones, music systems to the television set.

The brand is offering a two-year warranty on the televisions.

The 49-inch D50BT162 TV is priced at ₹29,999, while the 55-inch D55BT162 model will cost ₹34,499.