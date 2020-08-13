Daiwa launches two new smart TVs

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Homegrown electronics brand Daiwa recently announced the launch of two new televisions.
The brand launched its 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TVs in India. The TVs come with a 4K HDR10 display with a screen resolution of 3840x2160 pixels.
The TVs are equipped with dbx-tv audio. For sound output, it has 20Watt Box Speaker and dbx-tv audio technology with 4 Sound modes.
The smart TVs are based on the Android 9.0 TV operating system. It is powered by the A-55 Quad-Core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
Both the TVs come with Daiwa’s own UI – The BIGWALL. The UI includes streaming apps such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema among others.
The UI content in 16 different languages across genres with new movie add ons every day, the brand said. The TVs also support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The brand also offers free live streaming of news content.
The appliance comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output and E-share for screen mirroring in terms of connectivity. The E-share uses a user’s smartphone and air mouse. The Bluetooth technology will enable viewers to connect their wireless headphones, music systems to the television set.
The brand is offering a two-year warranty on the televisions.
The 49-inch D50BT162 TV is priced at ₹29,999, while the 55-inch D55BT162 model will cost ₹34,499.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...