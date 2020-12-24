Dalmia Cement adds 2.3 mt capacity at Bengal unit

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has added around 2.3 million tonne capacity to its Bengal Cement Works (BCW) unit in West Midnapore with an investment of ₹360 crore. With this, the overall capacity of the BCW unit would increase to 4 million tonnes per annum.
According to Ujjwal Batria, COO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), post the Covid-induced slowdown, cement demand is expected to improve with affordable housing, mega real estate and infrastructure projects picking up.
“Cement demand typically picks up during the fourth quarter of a fiscal and continues into the first quarter. Through the first quarter of this year the demand was low as April was a washout due to the lockdown; we expect demand to pick up moving forward,” Batria told newspersons announcing the expansion of its Bengal unit on Thursday.
The company’s total capacity currently stands at 29 million tonnes (mt) following the expansion of its Bengal plant.
Dalmia Cement is also looking at another 2.3 mt brownfield expansion at its plant in Odisha to come onstream by the first quarter of FY22 thereby taking the total capacity to around 31 mt.
The company had recently completed the acquisition of Murli Industries. It expects another 3 mt capacity addition to come from this acquisition by the third quarter of the next fiscal, taking its total capacity to 34 mt.
There has been good demand coming in from the rural markets, particularly in the States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha, and going forward this is likely to sustain.
“Given Dalmia Cement’s pan-India presence, we are well-prepared to support the increasing rural and urban demand by providing cutting-edge logistics solutions to service the market. DCBL will continue to build green cement plants and help the state achieve global standards in sustainability,” he said.
However, the increasing costs of raw materials, primarily petcoke, and the low prices of cement is likely to exert pressure on margins.
“There are slight headwinds on margins due to costs and the lower prices, particularly in some markets,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...