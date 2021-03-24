Dalmia Cements commences operation of Midnapore unit

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has commenced commercial production of Line 2 at its Bengal Cement Works (BCW) Unit in Midnapore, West Bengal.

The unit has a capacity of 2.25 MTPA. With this addition, the company’s overall capacity at the Midnapore plant has now gone to 4 MTPA per annum, making it the largest cement plant in the State, the company said in a press statement.

“Post the lockdown-led demand disruption, the cement sector has been continuously witnessing buoyancy across the country. This is largely led by revival in demand from the infrastructure and urban housing sectors along with the demand from individual home builders and government's rural housing schemes especially from east and central regions. Hence, the onset of commercial production at the BCW Unit will enhance our ability to contribute towards nation building and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while also catering to the growing demand from the eastern and north-eastern states of the country,” the release said.

“To ensure that the demand is met in a sustainable manner, we have deployed latest machinery and technology at our BCW unit and will be aiming to produce 100 per cent blended cement. This step is also in line with our commitment to become carbon negative by 2040,” Ujjwal Batria, COO, Dalmia Cement, said.