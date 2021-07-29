DAO EV Tech launches fleet partner program for last mile delivery

DAO EV Tech, a smart electric mobility start-up, has launched DAO ZOR, an integrated fleet partner program to transform last mile delivery business.

The Hyderabad-based company has entered the last mile delivery industry by offering services, software and a specially designed delivery electric vehicle all bundled into one integrated solution called the DAO ZOR EV Integrated Fleet Partner Program.

The platform enables the delivery partner, OEM, 3PL (third party logistics) and delivery companies to come together using artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT); thereby making the last mile delivery efficient and sustainable.

Maneesh Singh, Vice President, DAO EV Tech in a statement said, “Most of our customers and business associates in the logistics sector are having real difficulty in recruiting delivery partners. The Integrated Fleet Partner Program seeks to bridge this gap. The program has been tested by some tier one 3PL companies and major e-commerce payers.”

This program provides specially designed vehicles for e-commerce delivery, which can hold up to 225 kg of payload weight. These EVs can cover a daily average of 100 km on a single charge.