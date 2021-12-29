Dassault Systèmes partners with TEXMiN

Dassault Systèmes has partnered with TEXMiN (Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining) Foundation — the technology innovation hub of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad — to set up a Centre of Excellence in India to provide technology support and prepare the workforce of the future, specific to the mining and allied industries.

Digital transformation

As a technology and solution partner, Dassault Systèmes will provide experiential learning through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support the industrial and start-up ecosystem with complete pit-to-port optimisation — from geological modelling and mine engineering, to workforce and production scheduling, supply chain optimisation, portfolio optimisation and plant design.

“Today, sustainability, traceability and safety are paramount for mining organisations. This can only be achieved by accelerating their digital transformation journey and integrating the entire value chain from the mine, to the plant, to the port,” said a press statement.

Supporting mining communities

According to Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, mining companies need to adapt to greater economic uncertainty, climate change and resource depletion, and are expected to be more sustainable, efficient, safe, and resilient.

“The mining industry has a critical role to play in supporting mining communities develop the skills needed to fully participate in the digital economy of the future. Academia and industry collaboration like this between Dassault Systèmes and TEXMiN will help Indian mining and metal companies in their current reskilling and upskilling programs on digital transformation and build the workforce for the future,” he said in the statement.