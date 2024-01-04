DCM Shriram Ltd, one of the largest Chlor Alkali manufacturers in the country, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed ₹12,000 crore in manufacturing of Chemical and Petrochemicals products in Bharuch by 2028, stated an official release here Thursday.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on January 3, in the presence of chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel along with other ministers and senior officials from the state government. The ceremony was a part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 which will take place on 10-12th January 2024 in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

DCM Shriram currently has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch, Gujarat and aims at increasing the existing capacities while adding new products to its Chlor-Alkali portfolio, the release added.