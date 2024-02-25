Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), a Government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis, is steadily strengthening its position with diversification into solar PV power sector.

On Sunday a 10.5 MW solar plant at Kothagudem, Telangana, was commissioned by the Deputy Chief Minister of the State, and in-charge of Energy portfolio Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Speaking at the occasion Bhatti said that the State will soon have an energy policy and push will be given to green energy.

Solar power generation

SCCL, which contributes 9 per cent in India’s coal production with about 7 per cent of reserves, has ventured into solar power generation with an objective of promoting renewable energy based power generation to reduce carbon footprints, according to the company officials.

SCCL has already commissioned 224 MW solar PV power plants and with the latest commissioning of 10.5 MW solar PV power plants cumulative commissioned plants will be 234.5 MW out of the approved 300 MW capacity from the Telangana government to meet SCCL captive needs thereby reducing SCCL power consumption bill, it said.

The estimated savings of SCCL by setting up of 300 MW captive solar PV power plants will be like this: the total annual energy consumption of SCCL is 700 Million Units and the total annual solar energy generation will be 450 MU.

SCCL is availing carbon credits under GCC mechanism. The Global Carbon Council (GCC), an initiative of Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD).

While solar is one aspect, the company is also taking care of HR and other aspects to ensure its growth is not affected. Recently, at the review meeting of Singareni Development and Welfare Initiatives, Deputy Chief Minister issued directives to Singareni Chairman and MD Balaram Naik for the immediate filling of 317 direct recruitment posts and 168 internal recruitment posts within Singareni Collieries.

Recruitment transparency

Addressing concerns regarding recruitment transparency, Bhatti emphasised for expediting the process, aiming to provide jobs to at least a thousand individuals this year.

In a bid to ensure sufficient coal reserves for thermal power stations, daily reviews of coal production and transportation have been ordered, anticipating high electricity demands during the upcoming summer months.