Debt-heavy GoFirst gets ₹2,000 crore from promoter Wadia Group

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
In a move that will help the debt-laden airline, IPO-bound GoFirst (formerly GoAir) has received ₹2,000 crore from its promoters, the Wadia Group.
It has also got the tenure of its working capital loan of ₹2,835.00 crore renewed by the consortium led by Central Bank of India, with an additional loan of ₹300 crore to tide over the Covid-19 crisis.
The airline is likely to go public in October or November.
Speaking to BusinessLine, a top-placed source said that as its pre-IPO placement, the Wadia Group had assured equity of up to ₹1,500 crore. Along with this, the promoter group had assured infusion of funds to the tune of ₹300 crore in the event of an “exigency” along with debt of another ₹200 crore.
“The Wadias have been infusing funds into the company since March 2020, as a precursor to the IPO. Though it was already that the investment would be to the tune of ₹2,000 crore, the bulk of it has come in this fiscal. These infusions were padding up to support the company during Covid.”
According to data available on Tofler and documents submitted by the company to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company has also managed to renew its working capital agreement with its consortium led by the Central Bank of India for ₹2,835 crore. This includes a fresh loan of ₹300 crore.
Also see: Jet Airways set to resume domestic operations in first quarter of calendar year 2022
“GoAir has had this loan for over a decade now, and it has never defaulted despite difficult times. Hence, it managed to get another loan,” the sources said.
Sources say that IDBI was now added to the consortium.
However, this could not be confirmed immediately. An email query sent to GoFirst remained unanswered.
The low-cost carrier also managed to get ₹25 crore under the Emergency Credit Guarantee Line Scheme by the Finance Ministry which includes the aviation industry.
Sources say that the final prospectus is likely to be filed by the end of the month or early next month. Depending on the suggestions of investment bankers, the GoFirst IPO may hit the markets by October-end or in the first week of November. The airline plans to raise over ₹3,600 crore through the listing.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...