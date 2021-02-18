DevX enters Hyderabad with 700-seater center

DevX, a Managed Office Space provider, has announced it’s entry in Hyderabad with a 700-seater center.

Located in the Hi-Tech city, hosting global tech giants like Oracle, Google, Facebook, Amazon among others, the Center is spread across 50,000 sq. feet.

DevX plans to further augment this with additional three lakh sq feet by next year. The company is planning a pan-India presence by December with 15 centers.

As Gujarat’s top provider in the Managed office space segment, DevX is a co-working cum accelerator founded in September 2017 by entrepreneurs-- Rushit, Umesh and Parth and one listed entity--Dev Information Technology Ltd.

The company was envisioned as a Start-up Accelerator focussed on nurturing innovative start-ups by providing them with the all requirements.

Parth Shah, Co-Founder DevX in a statement said: “Launching DevX Hyderabad Center is one more step forward in our journey towards setting standards for those who aspire to operate from a quality Workplace environment.. We are striving to be there across India by December 2021, with 10 cities and 15 centers. Offering best-in-class work-space experiences at competitive pricing is one of our hallmarks and we look forward to setting standards for the segment to aspire to.”

Kalyan Jhandyala, Managing Director, India, MenLo Technologies, said: “Being part of the global Quisitive family (after being acquired), there are certain standards in excellence and quality norms that we adhere to. We are thrilled that DevX’s offerings and ethos matches our needs and views perfectly. The immense value and new opportunities the DevX Hyderabad facility offers are enormous for companies seeking managed spaces”.

Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder DevX said, “As the norms of work change and remote working goes mainstream, the flexible and managed workspaces segment is expanding rapidly. For global companies and MNCs it makes good business sense not to lock up capital in owning or hiring spaces for the workforce, when they can avail best and world class facilities at managed workspaces.”