DevX enters Hyderabad with 700-seater center

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
DevX, a Managed Office Space provider, has announced it’s entry in Hyderabad with a 700-seater center.
Located in the Hi-Tech city, hosting global tech giants like Oracle, Google, Facebook, Amazon among others, the Center is spread across 50,000 sq. feet.
DevX plans to further augment this with additional three lakh sq feet by next year. The company is planning a pan-India presence by December with 15 centers.
As Gujarat’s top provider in the Managed office space segment, DevX is a co-working cum accelerator founded in September 2017 by entrepreneurs-- Rushit, Umesh and Parth and one listed entity--Dev Information Technology Ltd.
The company was envisioned as a Start-up Accelerator focussed on nurturing innovative start-ups by providing them with the all requirements.
Parth Shah, Co-Founder DevX in a statement said: “Launching DevX Hyderabad Center is one more step forward in our journey towards setting standards for those who aspire to operate from a quality Workplace environment.. We are striving to be there across India by December 2021, with 10 cities and 15 centers. Offering best-in-class work-space experiences at competitive pricing is one of our hallmarks and we look forward to setting standards for the segment to aspire to.”
Kalyan Jhandyala, Managing Director, India, MenLo Technologies, said: “Being part of the global Quisitive family (after being acquired), there are certain standards in excellence and quality norms that we adhere to. We are thrilled that DevX’s offerings and ethos matches our needs and views perfectly. The immense value and new opportunities the DevX Hyderabad facility offers are enormous for companies seeking managed spaces”.
Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder DevX said, “As the norms of work change and remote working goes mainstream, the flexible and managed workspaces segment is expanding rapidly. For global companies and MNCs it makes good business sense not to lock up capital in owning or hiring spaces for the workforce, when they can avail best and world class facilities at managed workspaces.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...