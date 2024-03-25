Digital ad impressions increased by nearly four times in 2023 compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019. As per the latest report released by TAM Media, digital ad impressions increased by 31 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022.

“In terms of Quarterly Trends, Q’4 of CY 2023 observed a significant growth of 71 per cent compared to Q’1 of 2023. Additionally, both Q’2 & Q’3 of CY 2023 witnessed growth in ad impressions by 60 per cent and 43 per cent respectively over Q’1 of CY 2023,” the report added.

Top advertisers

The top five digital advertisers, in terms of share of ad impressions, were Amazon India, Snapchat Inc, Samsung India, Apple India and Flipkart in 2023. “The top 10 advertisers contributed 16 per cent share of ad impressions on digital. More than 99,000 advertisers were present on Digital medium during CY 2023,” the report added.

In terms of categories, the report noted that “e-commerce media, entertainment and social media” was the leading category with 11 per cent share of ad impressions in 2023. Online shopping, gaming, other ecommerce services, corporate IT, software, online financial services, cars, smart phones and real estate were among the other leading categories that were advertised heavily on digital medium in the past year. “Together, the top 10 categories added 48 per cent share of ad impressions,” the report by TAM Media added.

“Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms, accounting for 78 per cent of total ad impressions, followed by ad network method with 11 per cent share in 2023,” the report, which outlined digital advertising trends, by TAM Media noted.

“Video ads grabbed the highest impressions (33 per cent) on digital, followed by Single Image Ads with 29 per cent share,” the report added.

