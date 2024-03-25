Snap Inc. is looking to attracting more GenZ users for its instant messaging app Snapchat as the company is doubling down on building localised experiences in India.

With one of the world’s youngest populations, India is a key market for the future growth for the company, said Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director, India, Snap Inc.

“India is home to 20 per cent of GenZ worldwide, presenting an unmatched opportunity for brands and businesses to tap into the priorities and technological engagements of this influential demographic. Snapchat offers a unique platform for engaging these young audiences in creative ways, standing out as a vibrant hub for dynamic users who are not readily accessible on other platforms,” he said.

Huge potential

Snapchat has the potential to grow its user base to a more sizeable number. Currently, the social media giant claims to have a monthly active user base of 200 million in the country.

With its offerings – high-tech augmented reality (AR) enabled camera filters, AR lenses, location-based feeds (timelines), and short video content (Spotlight), Snapchat looking to grow its GenZ user base.

Nearly, 80 per cent of users in India interact with Snapchat lenses on a daily basis, and the usage further spikes during festive months. The company claims its users in India have engaged with AR lenses over 50 billion times a month.

Holi lens

The company has recently rolled out a Holi Lens and is also looking to offer relevant lenses to users during festive occasions, such as Pongal, Diwali and others, to drive AR adoption in the country.

About 120 million of Snapchat’s 200 million users in India are consuming content across its Stories and Spotlight, the short video format, the company said.

Another key objective for the company is to push in the Indian digital advertising space driven by growth in e-commerce and the rise of influencer marketing by content creators.

According to a research by Snapchat with Alter Agents noted that advertising on Snapchat increases brand relevance by 9 per cent, more than any other social app, while purchase intent by goes up 6 per cent and brand recommendation by 5 per cent.

India is one of the few countries where the tech major is still hiring people since Snap’s global leadership continues to see a lot of opportunity in the country.

Also read:Snapchat reaches over 200 million monthly active users in India

“Over the last four months, we’ve doubled the number of people on our team. With team expansions in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, our goal is to reinforce our position and offer new and exciting experiences for Snapchatters,” said Trivedi.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit