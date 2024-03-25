Indoco Remedies’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Warren Remedies Pvt Ltd, has commenced commercial production of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at its greenfield manufacturing facility at Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies Ltd said, “The manufacturing facility will provide us the requisite capabilities and edge in meeting the demand of APIs.”

Indoco Remedies stock closed at ₹337 on the NSE, up 0.18 per cent on Friday’s trade.

The company’s board recently approved the purchase of land admeasuring 2,860.75 square meters at Mahal Industrial Estate, Village Mulgaon, Taluka Andheri, Mumbai, from Saldanha Realty and Infrastructure LLP for the expansion plans.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit