Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which will launch its first electric vehicle in 2025, will be introducing the vehicle through its premium and luxury channel — NEXA.

eVX will be the carmaker’s first electric vehicle in India. The EV will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 550 km.

The EV was designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan. The company plans on exporting the ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles to Europe and Japan.

NEXA is Maruti Suzuki’s premium sales channel, which was introduced in 2015. The channel offers the company’s flagship and premium vehicles. The channel has more than 1 million customers and is present in over 200 cities across the country.

Digital network

The company through NEXA has also created a digital network that offers experiences and journeys to its customers.

“The electric SUV which will be introduced by Maruti Suzuki will be through NEXA,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, told businessline.

Maruti Suzuki, which dominates the non-SUV segment in the domestic automobile market with a 65 per cent market share, is expecting to grow its SUV market share to 50 per cent.

Jimny, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara, which were launched in 2023, grew the company’s market share to 22 per cent.

“The share in the SUV segment was 10.5 per cent until last year which is less than other segments such as hatchbacks, sedans, and MPVs. The SUV segment has been the fastest-growing, accounting for around 49 per cent of the market share. Our strategy is also to consolidate and retain our share in other segments,” said Shashank Srivastava