Digital sports platform FanCode raises $50 million from parent Dream Sports

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Mumbai, May 28
Digital sports platform FanCode has raised $50 million from parent Dream Sports’ investment arm, Dream Sports Investments (DSI), the company said on Friday.
Fancode was founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan, in 2019. The platform offers personalised experience across sports content, commerce and sports statistics.
With the new funding round from the parent company, FanCode is planning to accelerate the growth and scale of its digital sports services to expand the sports fan platform in India. It is also planning to expand its team to include top engineering and product development talent across various roles as well as leadership positions.
Also read: Dream11 parent raises $400 m from Netflix, Airbnb investor, others
Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of Dream Sports, said, “FanCode is transforming the way sports is consumed online by focusing on long-tail sporting events and personalisation of content, commerce and sports statistics across all sports. We are happy to support FanCode’s efforts in scaling up the business and making sports more accessible to over 800 million fans in India.”
“Since our launch in 2019, FanCode has aimed at providing a unique, seamless and personalised digital sports experience to every Indian fan. The funding from Dream Sports will help us enhance our existing offerings and invest in further innovation in the sports tech domain as we scale up to our goal of growing to a user base of 100 million sports fans by July next year,” said Colaco.
Krishnan said, “The investment from Dream Sports is a testament to the growth and potential of FanCode, and we look forward to scaling our business, continuing to create unique digital fan experiences, forging more strategic partnerships and bringing onboard the best talent.”
FanCode has established three D2C (direct-to-consumer) revenue lines between FC Live (live sports content), FC Shop (official sports fan merchandise) and FC Stats (sports analytics and insights). Currently, FanCode covers multi-sports categories and has exclusive live streaming rights in India for Cricket West Indies, New Zealand Cricket (domestic matches), Bundesliga, Malaysia Cricket, and Major League Baseball.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...