Dish TV AGM: Results of voting to be submitted to Bombay HC

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Results of the voting by shareholders of Dish TV at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday will not be disclosed until further directions by the Bombay High Court.
The AGM was called to decide on the re-appointment of Ashok Kurien to Dish’s board of directors as well as approval of the company’s standalone and consolidated accounts. The results of the AGM will be submitted to the High Court in a sealed order.
“In order to comply with the said order, the company had requested the scrutinizer to submit the consolidated results of remote e-voting and voting at the AGM along with the voting pattern in prescribed Regulation 44 of Listing Regulation format, as provided by the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, in a sealed cover, duly authenticated by him, to the Company Secretary of the Company, who shall place the same before the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay,” the company’s BSE disclosure said.
The AGM has had its share of controversy with YES Bank, Dish’s largest shareholder with 24.8 per cent, seeking to remove Kurien. Promoter of Dish TV had initiated a case in the court but ahead of the AGM, the court granted YES Bank the right to vote.
The next hearing will happen on February 3.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...