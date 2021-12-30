Dish TV AGM: Results of voting to be submitted to Bombay HC

Results of the voting by shareholders of Dish TV at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday will not be disclosed until further directions by the Bombay High Court.

The AGM was called to decide on the re-appointment of Ashok Kurien to Dish’s board of directors as well as approval of the company’s standalone and consolidated accounts. The results of the AGM will be submitted to the High Court in a sealed order.

“In order to comply with the said order, the company had requested the scrutinizer to submit the consolidated results of remote e-voting and voting at the AGM along with the voting pattern in prescribed Regulation 44 of Listing Regulation format, as provided by the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, in a sealed cover, duly authenticated by him, to the Company Secretary of the Company, who shall place the same before the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay,” the company’s BSE disclosure said.

The AGM has had its share of controversy with YES Bank, Dish’s largest shareholder with 24.8 per cent, seeking to remove Kurien. Promoter of Dish TV had initiated a case in the court but ahead of the AGM, the court granted YES Bank the right to vote.

The next hearing will happen on February 3.