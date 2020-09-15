Dish TV to shift half of set-top-box production to India

Dish TV India on Tuesday said that it plans to shift almost 50 per cent of set-top-box production to India by the first quarter of 2021. The DTH company also said that the first consignment of its made-in-India set top boxes is ready and being shipped to the market.

The DTH player said that it is working with multiple partners such as Dixon Technologies and Handan to procure Made-in-India set-top-boxes. In a bid to focus on locally manufactured components and accessories, the company said that the STB cabinet will be made in India soon and it has already started procuring power adaptors from Indian manufacturers and is in the advanced stage of talks with remote control manufacturers to produce the remote controllers in the country, its statement added.

Jawahar Goel, Chairman and Managing Director, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to join the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and localise the manufacturing of set-top boxes and other key accessories in India. This announcement reiterates our pioneering position within the DTH industry as we aim to further expand our business operations and develop products that match the intrinsic needs of our customers.”

Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group CEO, Dish TV India added, “As we refresh our STB range with a new set of connected devices and hybrid options, working with local design, development and production is going to be a competitive edge for our business.”

The company offers DTH services across the country under brands Dish TV, D2H, and Zing brands in this segment, besides its OTT service under brand Watcho.