Disney+ Hotstar finalises sponsorship pacts for IPL

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday said it has roped in a slew of sponsors for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

While Dream11 has signed up as the co-presenting sponsor, Boost is the ‘co-powered by sponsor’ on the platform. Brands such as Acko, Maruti Suzuki, KhataBook, Flipkart, Swiggy, Ace23, HDFC Bank, Great Learning, Kingfisher Calendar and AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) have signed up as associate sponsors.

Some of the other key advertisers for IPL on the platform include Procter & Gamble, Lenskart, Kelloggs, Himalaya, Apple, Intel, JSW, Ikea, Jeep, Urban Company, Sleepwell, JBL, Visa, Mastercard, and CarDekho. A statement added said that brands have been leveraging the opportunity that live sports marketing provides for real-time consumer engagement on Disney+ Hotstar.

In a statement, Nitin Bawankule, President, Ad Sales, Star & Disney India, said: “Dream11 IPL 2020 will be a major catalyst for viewers and fans, who are longing to see their favourite stars back on the field. We have created avenues for interactive advertising innovations which enable brands to engage with their audience more effectively. This has resulted in interest and investment from prestigious brands across categories as varied as auto to e-commerce to banking."

The streaming platform said it has added new features to the "interactive Watch’N Play social feed" that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches live on the platform.

