Disney+ Hotstar finalises sponsorship pacts for IPL

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday said it has roped in a slew of sponsors for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
While Dream11 has signed up as the co-presenting sponsor, Boost is the ‘co-powered by sponsor’ on the platform. Brands such as Acko, Maruti Suzuki, KhataBook, Flipkart, Swiggy, Ace23, HDFC Bank, Great Learning, Kingfisher Calendar and AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) have signed up as associate sponsors.
Some of the other key advertisers for IPL on the platform include Procter & Gamble, Lenskart, Kelloggs, Himalaya, Apple, Intel, JSW, Ikea, Jeep, Urban Company, Sleepwell, JBL, Visa, Mastercard, and CarDekho. A statement added said that brands have been leveraging the opportunity that live sports marketing provides for real-time consumer engagement on Disney+ Hotstar.
In a statement, Nitin Bawankule, President, Ad Sales, Star & Disney India, said: “Dream11 IPL 2020 will be a major catalyst for viewers and fans, who are longing to see their favourite stars back on the field. We have created avenues for interactive advertising innovations which enable brands to engage with their audience more effectively. This has resulted in interest and investment from prestigious brands across categories as varied as auto to e-commerce to banking."
The streaming platform said it has added new features to the "interactive Watch’N Play social feed" that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches live on the platform.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...