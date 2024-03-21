Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday announced an association with Tata Play, India’s leading DTH operator. In this association they will introduce targeted advertising on linear TV, during live sports broadcasts, beginning this IPL season.

“For the first time ever, advertisers will have the opportunity to precisely target their ads to the most premium cohorts during live IPL matches on key Star Sports channels. Leveraging the targeting capabilities facilitated by Tata Play, brands can now connect with affluent viewers in metro markets like never before,” Disney noted in its press release.

Following JioCinema

JioCinema first introduced targeted ads for IPL 2023, something that they claim has really boosted their pipeline for advertisers. Brand experts also concurred that advertisers similarly viewed this to be a novel offering. Similarly, Disney has followed suit for the 2024 season of the league to introduce targeted ads on linear television. This is the first time it will be happening in the country. “We are thrilled to join forces with Tata Play in revolutionising the way advertisers engage with audiences during live sports broadcast, raising the bar for industry standards. The convergence of the largest DTH provider and the biggest TV network presents a significant advantage for advertisers. Tata Play’s affluent viewer base in metropolitan areas, coupled with the precision in reaching these audiences, unlocks exciting advertising opportunity on the grand stage of IPL on Star Sports,” said Ajit Varghese, Head – Network Advertising Sales at Disney Star.

“Addressable ads capability for unconnected boxes is a ground-breaking global first in Pay TV that will be introduced for the first time on live sports during Tata IPL. Our association with Disney Star has brought this to life and provided advertisers with opportunities never before. With this initiative, brands can now achieve even sharper targeting on live TV, setting a new standard for advertising effectiveness on linear TV,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play.