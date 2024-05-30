Disney Star said it has roped in 19 brands as sponsors across various categories for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This includes Dream 11, Maruti, AMFI, Parle Products, BPCL, Haier, ICICI Bank, Jockey, KP Group (Kamala Pasand), Reliance Retail, Samsung India, Housing.com, Jaquar Group, Castrol, Kent RO, TVS Eurogrip, Macho Hint, McNroe, and Vimal. It added there are a few more sponsors in the pipeline.

This diverse array of sponsors underscores the tournament’s widespread appeal and substantial importance, the broadcaster added.

Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said, “We are excited to welcome our esteemed sponsors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. The continued support from renowned brands underscores the immense appeal and significance of this tournament. This diverse group of sponsors demonstrates the enduring popularity of cricket and the strategic importance of sports consumption and innovative content delivery. As we gear up for this grand event, we eagerly anticipate an exhilarating celebration of cricket that will unite passionate fans and players from around the world.”

The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network and will be available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament begins on June 2, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups, competing in 55 matches. The participating teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Uganda, and the US.