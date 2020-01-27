Divi’s Lab seeks shareholders’ nod for re-appointment of Kiran S Divi as CEO

Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Monday said it has sought shareholders’ approval for the re-appointment of Kiran S Divi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

“The board of directors, at its meeting held on January 4, 2020, has decided to seek approval of shareholders by postal ballot for...re-appointment of Kiran S Divi as whole-time director and chief executive officer of the company,” the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

The shareholders’ nod has also been sought for the appointment of K V Chowdary as an independent director of the company and re-appointment of Madhusudana Rao Divi as whole-time Director (Projects), the filing said.

“The voting through postal ballot and through e-voting will commence from January 28, 2020 and shall end on February 26, 2020. The results of the postal ballot will be declared on or before February 28, 2020,” the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,915.15 piece on BSE, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.