Dr Reddy’s Laboratories facing cyber attack, isolates all data centres

Pharma major Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd is facing a cyber-attack and has isolated all data centre services.

“In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, we have isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions,’’ the company informed BSE on Thursday.

Commenting on this development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said; “We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours, and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident.’’

Dr Reddy’ scrip has lost 1.92 per cent on the BSE over the previous close and is trading at ₹4,950 on Thursday.