Dr Reddy’s launches new product in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched over-the-counter (OTC) Fexofenadine and Pseudoephedrine Extended Release tablets in first-to-market mode in the US.

The product is the store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 24 HR in the US market, as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“The launch of Dr Reddy’s Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg Extended Release Tablets is an important addition to our upper respiratory portfolio of OTC products,” Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a release on Friday.

“This first-to-market launch is a testament to our deep capabilities and our continued efforts to bring high quality, affordable store-brand alternatives for our customers and patients,’‘ he added.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s product is an over-the-counter oral antihistamine and nasal decongestant for the temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

According to the company, it temporarily relieves sneezing; runny nose; itchy, watery eyes; and itchy nose or throat due to allergies.

Allegra-D 24 HR had US retail sales of approximately $45 million as of May 2022 according to IRI. Allegra-D is a registered trademark of Aventisub LLC.